Hamas’ Political Chief Visits Egypt ahead of US Embassy Move (VIDEO)

May 13, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Hamas Leader, Ismail Haniyeh. (Photo: via Twitter)

The senior political leader of Hamas Ismail Haniya has traveled to Cairo with a high-ranking delegation to hold talks with senior Egyptian officials about “developments” in Palestine and the region.

A Hamas statement on Sunday said the delegation had accepted an invitation extended by neighboring Egypt.

The agenda will include talks over the controversial US embassy move, scheduled to take place on Monday.

Thousands of Palestinians are expected to protest against the move from across the occupied Palestinian territories on Monday, including the Gaza Strip as part of the Great March of Return.

 

Haniya is also expected to discuss the rekindling of the Hamas-Fatah reconciliation agreement that has largely been at a standstill for months, according to Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum.

Ties between the two sides reached a new low in March when Fatah blamed Hamas for an explosion that targeted Palestinian Prime Minister Rami Hamdallah’s convoy during a visit to the Gaza Strip.

Haniya is expected to return to Gaza later on Sunday.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)

