‘Positive Contribution’ – EU States to Consider Joint Recognition of Palestine on May 21

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have reportedly intensified contacts with a view to jointly recognizing Palestinian statehood on that day.

Several European Union member states are considering to jointly recognize the state of Palestine on May 21, according to reports.

Citing Irish Public broadcaster RT on Wednesday, the Anadolu news agency reported that Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have recently intensified contacts to jointly recognize Palestinian statehood on that day.

In a joint statement on March 22, former Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar and his Spanish, Maltese and Slovenian counterparts said they had discussed their “readiness to recognize Palestine and said that we would do so when it can make a positive contribution and the circumstances are right.”

On May 6, Prime Minister Simon Harris spoke to his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez, which a government spokesperson called “a good and thorough call” regarding the “grave situation in the Middle East.”

“Formal recognition of Palestine is important as part of an acknowledgment that a two state solution is the way to bring about peace and stability in the region,” Harris posted on X at the time.

ICJ Case

Irish Deputy Prime Minister Micheal Martin said during a meeting of his Green Party that Ireland will intervene in the genocide case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) soon after South Africa has filed its substantive case, which he expects to happen by October, according to the broadcaster.

Martin described the genocidal assault on Gaza as “the blatant violation of international humanitarian law on a mass scale.”

He also noted that Ireland is pushing the European Commission for a response to a letter sent by Ireland and Spain seeking a review of the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Devastating Death Toll

Currently on trial before the International Court of Justice for genocide against Palestinians, Israel has been waging a devastating war on Gaza since October 7.

According to Gaza’s Ministry of Health, 34,904 Palestinians have been killed, and 78,514 wounded in Israel’s ongoing genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Moreover, at least 11,000 people are unaccounted for, presumed dead under the rubble of their homes throughout the Strip.

Palestinian and international organizations say that the majority of those killed and wounded are women and children.

The Israeli war has resulted in an acute famine, mostly in northern Gaza, resulting in the death of many Palestinians, mostly children.

The Israeli aggression has also resulted in the forceful displacement of nearly two million people from all over the Gaza Strip, with the vast majority of the displaced forced into the densely crowded southern city of Rafah near the border with Egypt – in what has become Palestine’s largest mass exodus since the 1948 Nakba.

Israel says that 1,200 soldiers and civilians were killed during the Al-Aqsa Flood Operation on October 7. Israeli media published reports suggesting that many Israelis were killed on that day by ‘friendly fire’.

(Anadolu, PC)