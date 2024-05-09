What’s Next for Gaza’s Ceasefire Proposal? – Palestine Chronicle Explains

May 9, 2024 Articles, Features, Videos
Palestine Chronicle's Robert Inlakesh explains what happened with the ceasefire proposal. (Photo: video grab)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff  

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains what happened with the ceasefire proposal and what’s next.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal on Monday. However, Israel responded by outright rejecting any ceasefire and decided to bomb Rafah.

Mediated by Egypt and Qatar, the comprehensive ceasefire proposal was accepted by Hamas in full. US officials anonymously admitted it was almost identical to Secretary of State Antony Blinker’s ‘strong deal’, which he publicly lauded and urged the Palestinians to accept.

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains what happened and what’s next.

(The Palestine Chronicle)

    Learn More     Watch Video
(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization, thus, all donations are tax deductible.)
Our Vision For Liberation: Engaged Palestinian Leaders & Intellectuals Speak Out

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*