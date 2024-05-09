What’s Next for Gaza’s Ceasefire Proposal? – Palestine Chronicle Explains

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestine Chronicle’s Robert Inlakesh explains what happened with the ceasefire proposal and what’s next.

The Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas accepted a ceasefire proposal on Monday. However, Israel responded by outright rejecting any ceasefire and decided to bomb Rafah.

Mediated by Egypt and Qatar, the comprehensive ceasefire proposal was accepted by Hamas in full. US officials anonymously admitted it was almost identical to Secretary of State Antony Blinker’s ‘strong deal’, which he publicly lauded and urged the Palestinians to accept.

(The Palestine Chronicle)