Hamas Welcomes Nasrallah’s Call to Confront Deal of the Century

Hamas spokesperson, Raafat Maraa, welcomed Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s call for a Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue to face the Deal of the Century, reject the resettlement of Palestinians and maintain the right of return.

In a statement, Sunday, Maraa said:

“Nasrallah’s call came at the right time and the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue is the best and most powerful way to handle the Deal of the Century and confront its repercussions, especially the ongoing attempts to impose the resettlement of Palestinians and cancel the right of return.”

He suggested that this dialogue should also discuss the need to grant Palestinian refugees in Lebanon their social rights and cooperation between both sides to establish security and stability.

Nasrallah said that the Bahrain economic workshop, expected to take place next June, “may pave the way to the resettlement of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon and other countries.”

He continued:

“The danger is approaching, which necessitates a meeting between Lebanese and Palestinian officials to develop a plan to address the threat of the next wave of resettlement”.

Nasrallah stressed the need to “face this deal, which aims at eliminating the Palestinian cause.”

Maraa reiterated the commitment of Palestinian refugees in Lebanon to their national identity, resisting the occupation and their right to return to their homeland Palestine.

