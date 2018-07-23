Hundreds of Jewish Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque (VIDEOS)

Illlegal settlers perform wedding ritual at Al-Aqsa Mosque under heavy security. (Photo: PIC)

Hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, under the eyes of Israeli guards, local Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA said more that more than 200 settlers broke into the holy site in groups and were protected by Israeli forces.

More Israelis joined the settlers throughout the day until around a thousand activists occupied the East Jerusalem holy site.

Israeli police deployed at the gates leading to the holy compound and checking the IDs of Muslim worshipers before they were allowed to the mosque on the site.

Israeli forces also arrested a Palestinian boy after he waved a Palestinian flag inside the compound during the storming.

Video footage emerged of a Palestinian boy being detained after raising the flag of Palestine above his head.

The boy, whose age is unknown but appeared to be in his early teens, was taken away by Israeli forces.

It is unclear whether he has been released.

(Al-Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

