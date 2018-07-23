Hundreds of Jewish settlers stormed Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa Mosque compound on Sunday, under the eyes of Israeli guards, local Palestinian sources said.

The Palestinian Authority official news agency WAFA said more that more than 200 settlers broke into the holy site in groups and were protected by Israeli forces.

Warning … #Israeli occupation are trying to occupied the whole of holy Al-Aqsa mosque. I think that the deal of century aims at full judaization of #Palestine.pic.twitter.com/V7mHMri6gT — Bahaa.Shammala 🇵🇸 Gaza ✌ (@palbahaa) July 22, 2018

More Israelis joined the settlers throughout the day until around a thousand activists occupied the East Jerusalem holy site.

Israeli police deployed at the gates leading to the holy compound and checking the IDs of Muslim worshipers before they were allowed to the mosque on the site.

Israeli Occupation Forces arrested Palestinian boy for raising the flag of Palestine while colonizers storming Al Aqsa mosque.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/wRpze3Swcc — Mustafa 🇵🇸 (@MustafAbuZir_E) July 23, 2018

Israeli forces also arrested a Palestinian boy after he waved a Palestinian flag inside the compound during the storming.

Video footage emerged of a Palestinian boy being detained after raising the flag of Palestine above his head.

🇵🇸#Palestine || Mrore Groups of extremist colonizers stormed Al Aqsa mosque . pic.twitter.com/YWRYX6IRSA — Aya Isleem 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@AyaIsleemEn) July 22, 2018

The boy, whose age is unknown but appeared to be in his early teens, was taken away by Israeli forces.

It is unclear whether he has been released.

(Al-Araby Al Jadeed, PC, Social Media)