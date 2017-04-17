Israel Arrested One Million Palestinians since 1948: Report

Thousands of Palestinian prisoners, many held without trial are in Israeli jails. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israel has detained, kidnapped and jailed about one million Palestinian citizens since 1948 when it was established on the ruins of Palestinians, according to an official Palestinian report.

The report was released recently on the occasion of Palestinian Prisoner Day, which is marked on April 17 every year. The report was co-authored by the Palestinian Commission for Detainees’ and Ex-Detainees’ Affairs, the Palestinian Prisoner Society, and the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics.

According to the report, “there are currently about 6,500 prisoners in Israeli jails, including some 57 women and minor girls, and 300 children.”

Since the birth of it's hostile takeover, Israel has detained, abducted & jailed one million Palestinian citizens https://t.co/CocNjYO0Kj — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) April 15, 2017

The report indicated that the years of the Palestinians intifadas (uprisings) in 1987 and 2000 were the most difficult times in the history of the Palestinian people, during which tens of thousands were exposed to arbitrary mass arrests.

During al-Aqsa Intifada, which started on September 28, 2000, official institutions and human rights groups recorded the occurrence of 100,000 arrests against Palestinian citizens. The detainees at the time included nearly 15,000 children under age 18 as well as 1,500 women and 70 lawmakers and ministers.

Then, about 27,000 Palestinian detainees received administrative detention verdicts, with no indictment or trial, the report stated. Many of those arbitrary jail orders were issued for the first time against new detainees and the rest were extensions against prisoners already in administrative detention.

(PIC, PC, Social Media)