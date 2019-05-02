Israel Bans Palestinian Minister from Traveling to Jordan

Dr. Amal Hamad, Palestinian Minister of Women’s Affairs. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli restrictions on Palestinians traveling outside the occupied territories have prevented the Minister of Women’s Affairs from going to Jordan to attend a conference.

Dr. Amal Hamad was due to participate in the Euro-Mediterranean Conference entitled “Launching the Regional Campaign on Zero Tolerance with Violence Against Women and Girls” which opens today in the Jordanian capital Amman.

In her speech to the conference via internet link, Hamad expressed her deep regret at her inability to attend because of the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation on the Palestinian people.

What had happened to her, she said, is clear evidence of the kind of violence to which Palestinian women and people are subjected. She let it be known that she had insisted on representing the State of Palestine at such international conferences by all possible means.

Jordanian Minister of Social Development Basma Ishaqat apologized at the beginning of her speech about Hamad’s inability to attend the conference due to the Israeli occupation.

