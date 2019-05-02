Israel Bans Palestinian Minister from Traveling to Jordan

Israeli restrictions on Palestinians traveling outside the occupied territories have prevented the Minister of Women’s Affairs from going to Jordan to attend a conference.

Dr. Amal Hamad was due to participate in the Euro-Mediterranean Conference entitled “Launching the Regional Campaign on Zero Tolerance with Violence Against Women and Girls” which opens today in the Jordanian capital Amman.

ISMPalestine "Minister of Women's Affairs Amal Hamad said travel ban is clear evidence of some of the violence #Palestinian women experience under #Israelioccupation.#EndTheOccupation#FreePalestine Read more here: https://t.co/X408tQqmgM pic.twitter.com/MddosHBGke" — Richard Hardigan (@RichardHardigan) May 2, 2019

In her speech to the conference via internet link, Hamad expressed her deep regret at her inability to attend because of the obstacles imposed by the Israeli occupation on the Palestinian people.

What had happened to her, she said, is clear evidence of the kind of violence to which Palestinian women and people are subjected. She let it be known that she had insisted on representing the State of Palestine at such international conferences by all possible means.

The Israeli authorities prevented Minister of Women's Affairs Amal Hamad from travelling to Jordan today to take part in the Euro-Mediterranean conference on Launching the Regional Campaign on Zero Tolerance for Violence against Women and Girls.https://t.co/3B7hvOnlMR — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 2, 2019

Jordanian Minister of Social Development Basma Ishaqat apologized at the beginning of her speech about Hamad’s inability to attend the conference due to the Israeli occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)