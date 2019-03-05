Israel Closes Gaza Border, Blocks Aid Transfers

Israel today closed Gaza’s main commercial crossing to all good except fuel, local sources reported.

Israel has increased its targeting of the besieged Gaza Strip over the past few days, striking sites in the enclave causing damage to property.

Reports this morning from #Gaza that Kerem Shalom crossing has halted due to an unknown reason on the #Israel|i side. — Aurora Intel (@AuroraIntel) March 5, 2019

It claims the closure of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing is in response to “increased violence from Gaza”.

Occupation forces regularly block access to the Gaza crossings as a means of controlling the Palestinian population. In July Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kerem Shalom would be closed if kite and balloon launchers continued with their activity.

Palestinian media reporting that #Israel has closed the Kerem Shalom crossing into #Gaza. Reason not provided. — Instant News Alerts (@InstaNewsAlerts) March 5, 2019

Gaza ran out of cooking gas as a result of the Israeli closure of the crossing days later.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)