Israel Closes Gaza Border, Blocks Aid Transfers

March 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Karam Abu Salem border crossing. (Photo: File)

Israel today closed Gaza’s main commercial crossing to all good except fuel, local sources reported.

Israel has increased its targeting of the besieged Gaza Strip over the past few days, striking sites in the enclave causing damage to property.

It claims the closure of the Karam Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing is in response to “increased violence from Gaza”.

Occupation forces regularly block access to the Gaza crossings as a means of controlling the Palestinian population. In July Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Kerem Shalom would be closed if kite and balloon launchers continued with their activity.

Gaza ran out of cooking gas as a result of the Israeli closure of the crossing days later.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.