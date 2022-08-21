Israeli Forces Detain Four Palestinian Children in Bethlehem

Israeli forces on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists. (Photo: ActiveStills.org)

Israeli occupation forces arrested four Palestinian children on Sunday after raiding the village of Beit Fajjar, in the occupied West Bank province of Bethlehem, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

Palestinian security sources told WAFA that the Israeli occupation army arrested Hamada Jamal Hasan, 16, Ali Jihad Thawabteh, 15, Wadea Mahmoud al-Sheikh, 15, and Yousef Thawabteh, 15, after raiding and searching their families’ homes.

The four minors were taken to an unknown destination by the Israeli occupation forces.

Almost on a daily basis, Israeli occupation forces carry out raids targeting populated Palestinian communities for arrests or searches. The practice mostly carried out at nighttime, has become a routine under the Israeli military regime.

(WAFA, PC, SOCIAL)

