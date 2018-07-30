Israel Deports Italian Artists for Drawing Ahed Tamimi Mural

July 30, 2018 Blog, News
Italian street artist Jorit Agoch paints giant mural of 17-year-old jailed Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel is expelling two Italian artists who drew a large mural of Palestinian resistance icon and teen, Ahed Tamimi, on the illegal Separation Wall in occupied Bethlehem.

The pair had been detained on Saturday and the Interior Ministry decided to revoke their tourist visas and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

A Palestinian man who had been arrested with the Italians was released.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned Israel’s detention of two Italians and the Palestinian graffiti artists, the Anadolu Agency reported.

In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the PA said that the detention of the artists is considered “state terror” against art and culture.

It “reflects the sensitivity of the Israeli occupation to any international solidarity with Palestine and its people.”

The artists drew the large mural in preparation for the release of Ahed Tamimi, who spent eight months inside Israeli occupation jails along with her mother, Nariman. Ahed and her mother returned to their home in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh yesterday.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.