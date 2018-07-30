Israel Deports Italian Artists for Drawing Ahed Tamimi Mural

Israel is expelling two Italian artists who drew a large mural of Palestinian resistance icon and teen, Ahed Tamimi, on the illegal Separation Wall in occupied Bethlehem.

The pair had been detained on Saturday and the Interior Ministry decided to revoke their tourist visas and gave them 72 hours to leave the country.

The two Italian artists who painted a mural of Ahed Tamimi were released and ordered to leave the country within 72 hours https://t.co/9ch4K2rafI — Haaretz.com (@haaretzcom) July 29, 2018

A Palestinian man who had been arrested with the Italians was released.

The Palestinian Authority (PA) yesterday condemned Israel’s detention of two Italians and the Palestinian graffiti artists, the Anadolu Agency reported.

Israeli forces arrested two Italian artists for painting a large mural of Ahed Tamimi on the annexation wall in the occupied West Bank. The artists are now barred from entry for 10 years. https://t.co/gjlnRVrKau pic.twitter.com/lK0ZTCUUTT — The IMEU (@theIMEU) July 30, 2018

In a statement issued by the foreign ministry, the PA said that the detention of the artists is considered “state terror” against art and culture.

It “reflects the sensitivity of the Israeli occupation to any international solidarity with Palestine and its people.”

Israel deported 2 Italian artists for creating a mural of Palestinian teen activist Ahed Tamimi on the West Bank separation barrier. pic.twitter.com/13hMinn50J — AJ+ (@ajplus) July 30, 2018

The artists drew the large mural in preparation for the release of Ahed Tamimi, who spent eight months inside Israeli occupation jails along with her mother, Nariman. Ahed and her mother returned to their home in the occupied West Bank village of Nabi Saleh yesterday.

