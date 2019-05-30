Israel Issues 30 Administrative Detention Orders against Palestinians Prisoners (VIDEO)

'Palestinian prisoners have, without question, demonstrated their tenacity and ability to devise ways to resist the Israeli occupier throughout the years.' - Ramzy Baroud (Photo: via AJE)

Israeli authorities recently issued administrative detention orders against 30 Palestinian detainees, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS) said on Thursday.

PPS said in a statement that some of the orders were issued against Palestinian prisoners for the first time, while the other detainees had their administrative detention renewed.

Administrative detention is the imprisonment of Palestinians without charge or trial, issued on the basis of secret evidence. Israel employs this measure extensively and routinely.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

