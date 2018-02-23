Israel Kills Palestinian Hours After Arresting Him (VIDEO)

February 23, 2018 Blog, News, Slider
Said occupation forces informed the family of 33-year-old Yassin Omar Al-Saradih from Jericho that he had died

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday morning killed a Palestinian man hours after arresting him, according to Palestinian human rights sources.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said occupation forces informed the family of 33-year-old Yassin Omar Al-Saradih from Jericho that he had died following his arrest.

The director of Prisoners’ Club in Jericho said occupation stormed the city and raided Al-Saradih’s house, assaulting him during his arrest.

Al-Saradih “was not suffering from diseases, and the occupation soldiers arrested him while he was in a good health condition.”

He died after he was tortured at the hands of occupation forces, the official said, holding the occupation for responsible for the “murder… as a result of torture”.

The family reported that Yassin had been beaten during his arrest.

Occupation authorities announced today that 11 “wanted” Palestinians had been arrested from the occupied West Bank for resisting the occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*