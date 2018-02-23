Israel Kills Palestinian Hours After Arresting Him (VIDEO)

Israeli occupation authorities yesterday morning killed a Palestinian man hours after arresting him, according to Palestinian human rights sources.

The Palestinian Prisoners’ Club said occupation forces informed the family of 33-year-old Yassin Omar Al-Saradih from Jericho that he had died following his arrest.

The director of Prisoners’ Club in Jericho said occupation stormed the city and raided Al-Saradih’s house, assaulting him during his arrest.

Al-Saradih “was not suffering from diseases, and the occupation soldiers arrested him while he was in a good health condition.”

A picture of the Palestinian martyr Yassin Omar Al-Saradih (33 yo), from #Jericho, who was beaten to death during his arrest by the israeli occupation forces at dawn. #EQB pic.twitter.com/EMZD4P6WTG — EQB (@EQB_Press) February 22, 2018

He died after he was tortured at the hands of occupation forces, the official said, holding the occupation for responsible for the “murder… as a result of torture”.

I met the mother of Yasin who was beaten to death by Israeli soldiers this morning, she is horrified by the brutal murder of her son, what makes her hurt even more is the Israeli authorities, detention of his body, not allowing her to see her son, to honor him and bury him pic.twitter.com/wUDVwrV1lB — Ashira (@AshiraRam) February 22, 2018

The family reported that Yassin had been beaten during his arrest.

Occupation authorities announced today that 11 “wanted” Palestinians had been arrested from the occupied West Bank for resisting the occupation.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)