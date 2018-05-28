Israel Kills Three Palestinians in Gaza Tank Shelling

Israeli tank shelling in the Gaza Strip has killed at least three people, according to Israeli and Palestinian sources.

The attack on Sunday targeted an observation post manned by Islamic Jihad fighters after an explosive device was left near the Israel-Gaza fence, Israeli military officials said.

Two of the killed were identified as 25-year-old Hussein al-Amour, 28-year-old Abdul Haleem al-Naqa, according to the Palestinian health ministry. A third person, 25-year-old Naseem Marwan al-Amour, succumbed later to his wounds.

Gaza this morning: Two Palestinians killed today in Israeli artillery shelling. pic.twitter.com/o71Tpl6OUy — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) May 27, 2018

A day earlier, Israeli aircraft struck two targets belonging to the Hamas movement, although no casualties were reported.

More than 118 Palestinians have been killed in the Gaza Strip since mass protests demanding the right of return began in late March.

Israel has been widely condemned for its killing of unarmed protesters.

(AJE, PC, Social Media)