Israel Continues to Bomb Gaza, Kills Two Palestinian Teenagers

Two Palestinian teenagers were found dead in the southern area of the besieged Gaza Strip, following two waves of Israeli air raids.

The two bodies of the two 17-year-old boys were retrieved in the city of Rafah on Sunday morning, Ashraf al-Qudra, spokesman for Gaza’s health ministry, confirmed.

At least two other Palestinians have been wounded, one of whom is in critical condition, and are currently treated in a medical facility in Rafah.

#Photos || 2 Palestinians were killed in Israeli airstrike on #Rafah last night. pic.twitter.com/lCEaxiyxiq — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 18, 2018

In the past 24 hours, Israel said it had targeted 18 Hamas positions, in response to an “improvised explosive” device that detonated near the border with Israel early on Saturday, wounding four Israeli soldiers.

According to the Israeli army, six “large-scale attacks” were carried out on Hamas positions, including a tunnel that extends from Gaza to Israel.

Attacks that followed targeted positions in the town of Beit Hanoun, Rafah, Deir el-Balah, and Khan Younis in the southern part of the strip – on what Israeli media described as Hamas military installations.

#Video | Palestinian medics evacuated the bodies of 2 Palestinian teenagers killed in Israeli airstrike on #Rafah last night . pic.twitter.com/Zh4yXO12Y7 — Days of Palestine (@DaysofPalestine) February 18, 2018

“The Palestinian resistance will not turn its back on protecting Palestinian people and will continue to do defend it and confront enemy aggression,” the movement governing the Gaza Strip said on Saturday night.

The encounter is the biggest of its kind since 2014, when Israel waged an assault on the strip that lasted for 51 days.

More than 2,250 Palestinians, including nearly 1,500 civilians, were killed and a further 11,000 were wounded in the July-August 2014 assault.

(Aljazeera, PC, Social Media)