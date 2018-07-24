Israel Plans to Deport African Asylum-Seekers (VIDEO)

July 24, 2018 Blog, News, Videos
Israeli Interior Ministry is exploring the possibillity of deporting African asylum-seekers. (Photo: via MEMO)

Israeli authorities are exploring the possibility of deporting African migrants and asylum-seekers to Sudan and Eritrea, Israeli daily Haaretz said today.

In a letter to the member of Knesset Mossi Raz, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said his ministry has held talks regarding the available options to deport African asylum-seekers.

Deri wrote:

“We’re generating a picture of the general situation in Sudan and Eritrea and the implications thereof.”

He, however, said the current policy of not forcing refugees to leave Israel remains in force since “at this stage, no decision has yet been made”.

In another letter to Raz, Yariv Levin, the minister in charge of liaising with the Knesset, said the deportation of asylum-seekers “is being considered, subject to a situation assessment of the threat posed to them.”

An Interior Ministry official involved in the issue confirmed the discussions regarding the deportation of African asylum-seekers from the country.

He said:

“The overall solution is that they won’t remain here.”

Israel is currently home to some 40,000 asylum-seekers, including 27,500 from Eritrea and 7,800 from Sudan, according to UNHCR figures.

Most of them arrived in Israel – via Egypt – from 2006 to 2013 before a security fence was erected along the border.

Since 2012, Israel has deported roughly 20,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers who had entered the country illegally.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.