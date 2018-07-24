Israel Plans to Deport African Asylum-Seekers (VIDEO)

Israeli authorities are exploring the possibility of deporting African migrants and asylum-seekers to Sudan and Eritrea, Israeli daily Haaretz said today.

In a letter to the member of Knesset Mossi Raz, Interior Minister Aryeh Deri said his ministry has held talks regarding the available options to deport African asylum-seekers.

The Interior Ministry is once again exploring the possibility of deporting asylum seekers back to Eritrea and Sudan

Deri wrote:

“We’re generating a picture of the general situation in Sudan and Eritrea and the implications thereof.”

He, however, said the current policy of not forcing refugees to leave Israel remains in force since “at this stage, no decision has yet been made”.

New on the blog: reviews Mya Guarnieri Jaradat's book 'The Unchosen' on the experiences of Israel's migrant workers, asylum seekers and refugees

In another letter to Raz, Yariv Levin, the minister in charge of liaising with the Knesset, said the deportation of asylum-seekers “is being considered, subject to a situation assessment of the threat posed to them.”

An Interior Ministry official involved in the issue confirmed the discussions regarding the deportation of African asylum-seekers from the country.

Refugees reaction to Israel plans to force out thousands of African migrants

He said:

“The overall solution is that they won’t remain here.”

Israel is currently home to some 40,000 asylum-seekers, including 27,500 from Eritrea and 7,800 from Sudan, according to UNHCR figures.

African refugees get no reprieve from Israel's racist rage

Most of them arrived in Israel – via Egypt – from 2006 to 2013 before a security fence was erected along the border.

Since 2012, Israel has deported roughly 20,000 African migrants and asylum-seekers who had entered the country illegally.

