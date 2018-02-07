Israel Shoots Dead Palestinian Teen Near Hebron Settlement

A Palestinian teenager was shot dead by Israeli forces this morning near an illegal settlement north of occupied Hebron.

Palestinian officials identified the slain Palestinian as Hamzeh Youssif Zamaareh, 19, from the town of Halhoul north of Hebron.

The Israeli army claimed in a statement that a Palestinian stabbed an Israeli security guard in the Karmei Tzur settlement near Halhoul before another guard shot him dead.

The injured guard was taken to hospital and was reported as only being lightly injured.

A Palestinian youth – 19-year-old Hamzeh Yousef Zamaareh – was shot dead by an Israeli settler guard this morning outside Karmei Tzur settlement north of Hebron, occupied West Bank. He reportedly stabbed one guard, before another killed him. https://t.co/KbUYh4DUnn pic.twitter.com/XbW0ovupU4 — Ben White (@benabyad) February 7, 2018

The official Palestinian Authority (PA)-owned Wafa news agency reported that Israeli forces raided the Zamaareh family home following the incident, causing clashes to erupt with residents in the area.

Hundreds of Palestinians have been shot, detained, or killed over the past two years in alleged attempted stabbing attacks against mostly uniformed Israeli occupation forces.

Israeli forces have been widely condemned by rights groups for what have been deemed “extrajudicial killings”, in situations where alleged assailants could have been detained in a non-lethal manner.

