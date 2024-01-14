Palestinian Resistance Confronts Israeli Occupation Forces Invading Jenin

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Palestinian Resistance groups announced in a statement that they engaged in fierce confrontations with Israeli occupation forces on Saturday night, in the city of Jenin and its adjacent refugee camp.

The Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, said in a statement that its Resistance fighters targeted Israeli forces with explosive devices during the incursion.

For its part, the Jenin unit of the Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, said that it confronted the Israeli incursion into the Jenin refugee camp, forcing Israeli forces to withdraw.

🚨 The resistance is engaged in fierce armed clashes in Jenin a few minutes after warning sirens sounded in the city. A large invasion has begun, with the IOF besieging Jenin Governmental Hospital once again. pic.twitter.com/Fq6Ae5vicr — Tweet Batalyon🔻 (@tweetbatalyon) January 13, 2024

Al Mayadeen correspondent reported violent confrontations between Resistance fighters and Israeli forces in the city center of Jenin, especially near the cinema roundabout, as Israeli military bulldozers destroyed some streets in the city.

He also reported that Israeli occupation forces withdrew from Jenin and its camp after encountering fierce resistance from local youths who confronted the invading forces with light weapons and explosive devices.

The Palestine Red Crescent Society (PRCS) said that its crews dealt with an injury from live ammunition in the town of Arraba, near Jenin, adding that the injured Palestinian was moved to the hospital.

The PRCS also noted that Israeli occupation forces detained an ambulance and searched it in the vicinity of the Jenin refugee camp.

Al Mayadeen quoted local sources as saying that three Palestinians were injured on Saturday evening, one of them seriously, during confrontations with Israeli occupation forces raiding the town of Arraba, southwest of Jenin.

Armed confrontations were also reported in the town of Azzun, east of Qalqilya, in the occupied West Bank.

(PC, Al-Mayadeen)