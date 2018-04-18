Israel Shuts Down Media Foundation for Youth in Jerusalem

Israel’s Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman issued a military order on Monday closing Elia Youth Media Foundation, a media group for Palestinian youngsters in occupied Jerusalem.

Israeli Defense Minister Avigdor Lieberman, signed a military order that considers the “Elia” Youth Media Foundation in Jerusalem, operating in the city as a "terrorist" organization, as mentioned in the closure order. 1/ #Jerusalem #Elia #Palestine #Israel @i24NEWS_EN pic.twitter.com/uN7DJ9z3ZS — MAK (@alkassimm) April 16, 2018

In the order, he designated the foundation as a “terrorist” organization that is affiliated with the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

Israeli intelligence claims that “Elia” produces tapes, pictures and news described as “inflammatory”.

Israeli army Minister Avigdor Lieberman issued a military order that stipulates the closure of Elia Youth Media… Gepostet von ‎أخبار فلسطين اليوم Palestine News‎ am Montag, 16. April 2018

The Israeli occupation authorities have been carrying out a wide-ranging campaign to impose its sovereignty upon all aspects of life in Jerusalem, and this campaign escalated after US President Donald Trump’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital in December last year.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)