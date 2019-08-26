Israel Stops Construction of New School in Bedouin Village under Rightwing Pressure

The 'unrecognized' Palestinian Bedouin village of Al-Zarnug. (Photo: via Twitter)

The Israeli government has moved to stop construction of a school in an unrecognized Bedouin Palestinian village, after pressure from a notorious right-wing group, reported Haaretz.

According to the report, a Finance Ministry department that enforces planning and building laws has issued the stop-work order for the high school at al-Zarnug in the Negev.

In recent days, Haaretz stated, pro-settler group Regavim “has put pressure on the authorities to halt the school’s construction”.

Regavim said:

“Obviously, building a school for the local population is an act that makes illegal settlement more permanent .. Moreover, it gives residents an erroneous message that the state is shirking its responsibility for enforcing planning and building laws in this area, in contrast to its commitment in court”.

The local regional council had already begun building the prefab school, with work due to be finished before the opening of the new school year.

Amir Abu Qweider, the local committee’s spokesperson, told Haaretz:

“We welcome the decision to build a high school in our community, a decision made according to the law”.

He continued:

“The petition filed by Regavim is an attempt to abuse hundreds of students, hurting our attempts to give our children an appropriate education that will give them real opportunities for succeeding in life”.

The village of al-Zarnug has a population of several thousand, whom the Israeli state ultimately plans to forcibly relocate to Rahat.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

