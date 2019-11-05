Israel Threatens to Launch ‘Major Military Operation’ on Gaza

November 5, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli Minister Yuval Steinitz. (Photo: via MEMO)

A senior Israeli minister said a “big army operation” on the besieged Gaza Strip may be necessary following rocket strikes between the two sides over the weekend.

Israeli Energy Minister and security cabinet member Yuval Steinitz said on Sunday that such a military operation would precede Israel reaching of an agreement, Haaretz reported. 

“We hoped to reach an agreement before a large military operation, and as it seems right now, we may have to set out on a big army operation and only then reach an agreement,” Steinitz said in a radio interview.

“If there is no choice and we want to destroy the Hamas regime, it will have to be a ground operation, and this comes at a price”.

Steinitz’s comments followed Israel carrying out airstrikes on Gaza on Saturday, killing a Palestinian and wounding two others.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

