Israel Threatens to Use Nuclear Weapons to ‘Wipe Out’ its Enemies

Standing next to a secretive Israeli atomic reactor earlier in the week, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatened to “wipe out” his enemies. In a speech that many will see as the Jewish state breaking its long silence over the possession of nuclear weapons, the Likud leader warned that it has the means to destroy its enemies.

He said on Wednesday during a ceremony to rename the complex, near the desert town of Dimona:

“Those who threaten to wipe us out put themselves in a similar danger, and in any event will not achieve their goal.”

The site has long been suspected to be the location where Israel has been developing nuclear weapons.

Iran hit back by describing Netanyahu as a “warmonger”. The threat of “atomic annihilation” against the Islamic Republic was denounced as “beyond shameless in the gall”.

As world marks Int'l Day against Nuclear Tests, let's remember that only nuclear bombs in our region belong to Israel and the US; the former a habitual aggressor & the latter the sole user of nukes. Let's also remember that Iran has called for Nuclear Weapon Free Zone since 1974. — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) August 29, 2018

Zarif also commented on Israel’s nuclear programme saying:

Israel has never acknowledged possessing nuclear weapons, maintaining instead a policy of “strategic ambiguity”. Foreign reports have put the size of Israel’s nuclear arsenal in the dozens to hundreds of weapons.

Earlier this month a science journal published by Princeton University’s Science and Global Security journal claimed that Israel conducted illegal nuclear tests in contravention of international law.

Netanyahu’s remarks came as Israel lobbies world powers to follow the US in exiting a 2015 international deal with Iran that capped the Islamic Republic’s nuclear capabilities.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)