Israeli Air Force Targets Palestinian with ‘Flaming Kites’ (VIDEO)

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Three Palestinians have been wounded by Israeli fire, Gaza’s health ministry said. The wounded Palestinians were reportedly flying ‘flaming kites’ at the fence separating besieged Gaza from Israel.

#EidulFitr starts in Gaza by launching thousands of kites beholding photos of Palestinian martyrs killed by Israel during the #GreatReturnMarch #EidMubarak pic.twitter.com/GGLMq6i1N6 — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 Gaza (@MuhammadSmiry) June 15, 2018

Flying kites is one of the many ways of protest carried out by thousands of youth at the Gaza fence since the start of the Great March of Return on March 30.

Since then, thousands of Gazans have demanded their ‘Right of Return’ to their homes in historic Palestine, now Israel, in accordance with international law.

#صور لوحدة #الطائرات_الورقية_الحارقة خلال تحضيرها لاطلاق طائرات ورقية وبالونات حارقة نحو أراضينا المحتلة . تصوير: محمود همص pic.twitter.com/YUxu966JjQ — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) June 14, 2018

Creative resistance has been part and parcel of Palestinian mobilization for decades; the most vivid display of this type of resistance dates back to 1987.

In December 1987, the Stones Intifada (First Uprising) set off six year long non-violent protests against the Israeli occupation. The uprising began when four Palestinian workers were run over by an Israeli truck in the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza Strip.

The Intifada was a collective act of civil disobedience that rolled out throughout occupied Palestinian areas and manifested in general strikes and mass demonstrations.

During this time Palestinian youngsters perfected the use of multiple tools of resistance, including stone throwing and slingshots.

Palestinian teens are using kites to send a message after Israeli forces killed more than 120 protesters in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/WaFEnPAUfH — AJ+ (@ajplus) June 17, 2018

Today in Gaza, another generation of youth are flying their ‘flaming kites’ across the fences, where they have been trapped for over 11 years. During those years three major Israeli wars were carried out, resulting in the death of thousands of mostly civilians.

#صور | جانب من الحرائق المندلعة التي وصلت ل11 حريق منذ صباح اليوم في غلاف غزة بفعل طائرات ورقية وبالونات حارقة أطلقت من غزة.#فضائية_فلسطين_اليوم pic.twitter.com/lX6An5lAbg — فضائية فلسطين اليوم (@Paltodaytv) June 15, 2018

The fiery kites are meant to distract Israel snipers who have killed over 130 protesters and wounded over 13,000 more.

A group of #Palestinian youth is preparing 300 kites to fly them tomorrow #Friday at the #GreatReturnMarch protests. pic.twitter.com/YqzE5lzcLn — We Are Not Numbers #Gaza (@WeAreNotNumbers) May 3, 2018

Israel’s internal security minister reportedly stated that the army is seeking ‘ethical technological solutions’ to stop the ‘threat’ of kites; however, the new policy now in place allows the Israeli army and air force to treat those flying kites the same way as fighters firing rockets.

(PC, Social Media)