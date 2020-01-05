Israeli Analysts: US ‘Gave Israel Advance Notice’ of Assassination Plot against Soleimani

Israel was notified in advance of the US plan to assassinate Iran’s top military general Qasem Soleimani, Israeli military and diplomatic analysts revealed on Friday.

Speaking to Israel’s Channel 13 news, the analysts added no further details due to heavy censorship around the tense security situation.

Barak Ravid, a journalist closely linked to Israeli security establishment told Channel 13 on Friday evening:

“Our assessment is that the United States informed Israel about this operation in Iraq, apparently a few days ago”.

An Israeli army officer speaking on condition of anonymity also told the Los Angeles Times that the operation to take out Soleimani “did not come as a surprise”.

Israel has been on high alert since Friday’s strike, holding emergency security talks later the same day and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cut short a trip to Greece.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)