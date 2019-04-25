Israeli Army Opens Fire at Palestinian Farmers in Southern Gaza

Israeli forces opened fire targeting Palestinian farmers in the southern besieged Gaza Strip, on Thursday morning.

Witnesses told Ma’an that Israeli forces deployed in military watchtowers at the Sufa military site in southeastern Gaza Strip opened fire at Palestinian farmers working in their lands in the area.

Israeli forces open fire at Palestinian farmers in southern #Gaza https://t.co/S4fyZy3OzK pic.twitter.com/zXuQvdZfgu — Shehab News (@ShehabAgencyEn) April 25, 2019

No injuries were reported.

The Israeli army also regularly detains and opens fire on unarmed Palestinian fishermen, shepherds, and farmers along the border areas if they approach the buffer zone, as the authorities have not made clear the precise area of the designated zone.

Women farmers harvesting the crops in Khan Yunus , southern of the Gaza Strip. pic.twitter.com/xGnNcrQg8v — Hanthala News Agency (@HanthalaNews) April 25, 2019

The practice has in effect destroyed much of the agricultural and fishing sector of the blockaded coastal enclave, which has been under an Israeli air, land, and sea blockade for 10 years.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)