Israeli Authorities Close Ibrahimi Mosque for Muslim Worshippers for Two Days (VIDEO)

October 15, 2019 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Jewish settlers celebrate the Yom Kippur at the Ibrahimi Mosque in Hebron. (Photo: via Twitter)

Muslims in the occupied Palestinian city of Hebron (Al-Khalil) were told today that they cannot worship at the Ibrahimi Mosque in the city’s old quarter for two days while worship will be opened to Jews only, according to a cleric at the mosque, also known as Cave of the Patriarchs.

Hifthi Abu Sneineh told WAFA that the Israeli military informed the mosque’s Muslim clergy that the Ibrahimi Mosque will be closed for Muslim worshippers beginning at 10 p.m. tonight local time until 10 pm on Thursday night.

The mosque will be open on these two days for Jewish worship only on the occasion of the Sukkot holiday.

Meanwhile, Jewish settlers in the old quarter of Hebron set up what is known as a sukkah, a shelter built only during the Sukkot holiday as part of the holiday ritual, in the yards of the Ibrahimi Mosque denying, as a result, its importance for the Muslim faith, complained official.

Israel divided the Ibrahimi Mosque in 1994 between Muslims and Jews following the infamous massacre committed by a Jewish settler against Muslim worshippers which left over 50 people dead. Before this date, it was a solely Muslim worship area.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

