Israeli Forces Arrest 31 Palestinians, Including University Professor

Israeli forces detained 31 Palestinians, including a university professor, in multiple overnight raids across the West Bank, said the Palestine Prisoners’ Society (PPS).

PPS confirmed in a press release that Israeli forces detained Ahmad Qatamesh, 68, a political scientist known for his writings and lectures who was designated by Amnesty International as a prisoner of conscience, after raiding his house in Ramallah city.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

Amnesty International calls for the release of prominent Palestinian writer Ahmad Qatamesh https://t.co/tCePEmGYu1 pic.twitter.com/gHajamq21S — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 24, 2017

These raids, which take place also in areas under the full control of the Palestinian Authority, are conducted with no need for a search warrant, whenever and wherever the military chooses in keeping with its sweeping arbitrary powers.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians — including numerous women and children — are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

