Israeli Forces Arrest Two Palestinians in Hebron

April 13, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Sari and Yousef al-Aqel were arrested as they passed through an Israeli military checkpoint in Tel Rumeida, in Hebron. (Photo: via Ma'an)

Israeli forces detained two Palestinians, on Saturday, as they passed through an Israeli military checkpoint in Tel Rumeida, in Hebron (Al-Khalil), in the southern occupied West Bank.

Local sources said that Israeli forces detained two Palestinians, who were identified as Sari and Yousef al-Aqel, residents from Beit Ula village in the Hebron district.

The reason for the detention remained unknown.

Tel Rumeida is located within the area of the city designated as H2, an area taking over the bulk of Hebron’s Old City that is under full Israeli military control, and the site of five illegal Israeli settlements which continually expand into surrounding Palestinian neighborhoods.

The Israeli-controlled H2 area is home to 30,000 Palestinians and around 800 Israeli settlers who live under the protection of Israeli forces.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

