Israeli Forces Attack Gaza Fishermen

The Israeli navy opened fire on Palestinian fishermen boats in Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip today during the early hours of this morning.

The fishermen were targeted within the area they were permitted to fish. No injuries have been reported.

The Israeli navy carry out regular attacks on fishermen during their work in the Gaza Sea. A recent human rights report confirmed that 85 percent of fishermen in the Gaza Strip were exposed to such violations.

Israeli authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip, which are routinely enforced with violent attacks by naval vessels.

Palestinian officials say Israeli naval forces frequently open fire on Gazan fishermen on the pretext that they are fishing outside the designated zone.

The profession has been deemed dangerous by rights organizations due to Israel’s harassment of fishermen at sea.

According to the Palestinian Fishermen’s Association in Gaza, there are some 4,000 fishermen working in Gaza’s fishing sector, who are looking after about 50,000 dependents.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)