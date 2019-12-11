Israeli Forces Attack Gaza Fishermen

December 11, 2019 Blog, News
Gaza fishermen come under regular fire by Israeli soldiers. (Photo: via Social Media)

The Israeli navy opened fire on Palestinian fishermen boats in Khan Yunis in the southern part of the Gaza Strip today during the early hours of this morning.

The fishermen were targeted within the area they were permitted to fish. No injuries have been reported.

The Israeli navy carry out regular attacks on fishermen during their work in the Gaza Sea. A recent human rights report confirmed that 85 percent of fishermen in the Gaza Strip were exposed to such violations.

Israeli authorities have long imposed unilateral restrictions on Palestinian fishermen in the Gaza Strip, which are routinely enforced with violent attacks by naval vessels.

Palestinian officials say Israeli naval forces frequently open fire on Gazan fishermen on the pretext that they are fishing outside the designated zone.

The profession has been deemed dangerous by rights organizations due to Israel’s harassment of fishermen at sea.

According to the Palestinian Fishermen’s Association in Gaza, there are some 4,000 fishermen working in Gaza’s fishing sector, who are looking after about 50,000 dependents.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.