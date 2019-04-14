Israeli Forces Attack Urif School, Dozens of Students Suffocate (VIDEO)

Dozens of Palestinian students suffered from severe tear-gas inhalation, on Sunday, after Israeli forces raided a high school in the village of Urif, in the occupied West Bank district of Nablus.

According to local sources, Israeli forces raided the high school and heavily fired tear-gas bombs towards the students, leading to dozens of students suffering from tear-gas inhalation.

Sources confirmed that first aid was provided to the students immediately, however, several of them were transferred to a local medical center for treatment.

Sources added that the attack disrupted classes, as well as caused panic among the students.

Palestinian residents of the village ‘Urif suffer from frequent incidents of settler violence. Earlier today, following yet another settler’s attack, Israeli soldiers arrived to the scene and threw teargas canisters at the Palestinians . Photos: ‘Adel Ammar pic.twitter.com/cJcxPnO2oO — B'Tselem בצלם بتسيلم (@btselem) April 13, 2019

The Urif high school has been a target of a number of attacks carried out by both Israeli forces and settlers, forcing the staff to shut down the school eight times in the previous semester and six times in the current semester.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)