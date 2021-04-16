US Lawmakers Submit Bill to End US Complicity for Israeli Human Rights Violations

Democratic lawmakers in the US House of Representatives yesterday introduced a bill specifying that Israel should not be allowed to use American taxpayer’s money to kill, torture, imprison, displace or otherwise harm Palestinian children and families.

Moreover, the draft legislation requires the secretary of state to certify to Congress that US funds are not being used for these illegal purposes. The bill is being seen as a pushback against Israeli human rights abuses against Palestinians.

🔔Congresswoman Betty McCollum has just released a historic bill on Palestine! 🖊AMP is proud to be an endorser of this historic legislation to promote Palestinian rights! pic.twitter.com/wERyX6lpE6 — American Muslims for Palestine (@AMPalestine) April 15, 2021

A staggering $3.8 billion of American taxpayers’ money goes to Israel every year, making it the world’s leading recipient of US aid since the Second World War. Such largesse has continued even while unemployment and poverty levels in the US skyrocketed as a result of pandemic lockdowns. Washington found it necessary to provide Israel with $3.3 billion in “security assistance” and $500 million for US-Israel missile defense cooperation under the Covid-19 relief package.

The new bill — Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act — was introduced by Representative Betty McCollum and co-sponsored by Representatives Andre Carson, Danny Davis, Marie Newman, Ilhan Omar, Bobby Rush, Raul Grijalva, Mark Pocan, Rashida Tlaib, Ayanna Pressley, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Jesús “Chuy” García.

Proud to introduce new legislation: Defending the Human Rights of Palestinian Children and Families Living Under Israeli Military Occupation Act. It's time for Congress to support peace & justice for Palestinians and Israelis. Read my full statement here: https://t.co/mi5XfQ18Jj — Rep. Betty McCollum (@BettyMcCollum04) April 15, 2021

The bill seeks to impose oversight on the way that US aid money is being used by Israel by ensuring that American taxpayers are not subsiding the occupation state’s detention of Palestinian minors, destruction of Palestinian property, or support for unilateral annexation.

According to a draft obtained by Haaretz, the bill says that such Israeli actions “undermine efforts by the United States to achieve a just and lasting peace between Israel and the Palestinians.”

The bill requires the secretary of state and General Accounting Office to report annually and certify Israeli compliance with such measures, though it does not call for US assistance to Israel to be conditional upon its abuses ending.

