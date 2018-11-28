Israeli Forces Detain 20 Palestinians, Including Minor

Israeli forces detained at least 20 Palestinians, including a minor, across the occupied West Bank, on predawn Wednesday.

According to Palestinian Prisoner’s Society (PPS), Israeli forces detained three Palestinians in the southern West Bank district of Hebron (Al-Khalil). They were identified as Zayed Asama al-Rajbi, Muataz Abu Zanid, and Maan Nayef al-Badawi

In the northern West Bank district of Tubas, two Palestinians were detained and identified as Imad Ahmad Suwafta and Nidal Safwan Mansour, 16.

In the northern West Bank district of Nablus, four Palestinians were detained by Israeli forces. They were identified as Anas Fadel, Ahmad Mustafa Abu Leil, Wajdi Abu Salam, and Louay Abu Jaas.

In the northern West Bank district of Tulkarem, eight Palestinians were detained. PPS identified them as Muhammad Abed al-Kareem Hussein, Ibrahim Matrouk, Hassan Ibrahim Hassan, Ahmad Nimer Abu Jamous, Adanan Ahmad Khader and his son Musaab Khader, and Hafeth Faqha along with his son Qassam Faqha.

In the northern West Bank district of Salfit, Israeli forces detained three Palestinians. PPS identified them as Rami Shihade Shibani, Zeidan Salah Huwashin, and Rizeq Riyan.

According to prisoners rights group Addameer, there are 5,580 Palestinian prisoners being held in Israeli prisons, of whom 250 are child prisoners and 35 are under the age of 16 years.

