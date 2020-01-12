Israeli Forces Dismantle Vegetable Stalls near Hebron

January 12, 2020 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Israeli soldiers regularly attack Palestinian vendors and damage their stalls Hebron. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces today ransacked and dismantled vegetable-selling stalls near Wadi Al-Khalil checkpoint, on the Hebron-Bersheeba road, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli soldiers raided the stalls, which are used for selling vegetables, fruits, and other food items, and ordered their Palestinian owners to leave the area, before proceeding to dismantle them and destroy their content.

Losses were estimated at thousands of dollars.

The soldiers also threatened the owners not to return to the dismantled stalls or to the area near the checkpoint.

The dismantled stalls, besides being the main source of income for their owners, are also a preferred market for Palestinian workers who daily commute to Israel.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)

