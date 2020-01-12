Israeli Forces Dismantle Vegetable Stalls near Hebron

Israeli forces today ransacked and dismantled vegetable-selling stalls near Wadi Al-Khalil checkpoint, on the Hebron-Bersheeba road, according to Palestinian sources.

Israeli soldiers raided the stalls, which are used for selling vegetables, fruits, and other food items, and ordered their Palestinian owners to leave the area, before proceeding to dismantle them and destroy their content.

Israeli occupation soldier stealing fruits from a Palestinian stall. Feeling peckish after terrorising Palestinian children… #Palestine #Jerusalem pic.twitter.com/Swk8XQ2Hn1 — DOAM (@doamuslims) December 10, 2017

Losses were estimated at thousands of dollars.

The soldiers also threatened the owners not to return to the dismantled stalls or to the area near the checkpoint.

The dismantled stalls, besides being the main source of income for their owners, are also a preferred market for Palestinian workers who daily commute to Israel.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)