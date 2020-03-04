Israeli Forces Raid Houses near Salfit, Steal Thousands of Shekels

Israeli forces last night seized a large amount of money during raids into houses of Palestinian citizens and former prisoners in the village of al-Zawiya, near the town Salfit in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

The sources told WAFA that Israeli forces ransacked several homes before seizing around 50,000 shekels ($14,500).

Night thieves ..

Israeli soldiers storm Palestinian houses and steal their money in Kafr Naama, #Ramallah pic.twitter.com/AFtgnECeuk — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) February 14, 2019

Heavily armed Israeli soldiers on a regular basis storm Palestinian cities and villages in the occupied West Bank to arrest Palestinian popular activists.

The policy of night raids in occupied Palestine has been condemned repeatedly by international rights bodies as it leaves victims feeling unsafe in their own homes.

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)