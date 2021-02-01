Israel, Kosovo Establish Diplomatic Ties in Virtual Meeting

February 1, 2021
Kosovar Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla. (Photo: File)

The foreign ministers of Israel and Kosovo held today a virtual ceremony to establish diplomatic ties, the Times of Israel reports.

The bilateral diplomatic ties were formalized in a virtual ceremony and the signing was done by Kosovar Foreign Minister Meliza Haradinaj-Stublla and her Israeli counterpart Gabriel Ashkenazi.

“Recognition by Israel is one of the greatest achievements for Kosovo, coming at a key moment for us, thanks to the United States of America, our common and eternal ally,” Haradinaj-Stublla said.

The decision on mutual recognition between Kosovo and Israel was achieved last September at a summit of Kosovo-Serbia leaders at the White House in the presence of then-US President Donald Trump.

It will be the first time Israel establishes relations with a country virtually.

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)

