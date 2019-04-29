Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian near West Bank Checkpoint

April 29, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
An Israeli checkpoint in the West Bank. (Photo: via Ma'an)

A young Palestinian was shot in the back today near an Israeli military checkpoint in the north of the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

They told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Palestinian who was not immediately identified.

Samer Abu Bakr, mayor of the nearby town of Yabad, said the army closed the checkpoint after the shooting and declared part of his town a closed military zone, pointing out that the army brought reinforcement to the area and Israeli ambulance was seen at the site.

The reason for the shooting remains unclear.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Help the Palestine Chronicle Build a Movement of Truth

Please help us continue with this vital mission. To make a contribution using your Paypal account or credit card, please click HERE Or kindly send your contribution to: PO Box 196, Mountlake Terrace, WA, 98043, USA

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.