Israeli Forces Shoot, Injure Palestinian near West Bank Checkpoint

A young Palestinian was shot in the back today near an Israeli military checkpoint in the north of the West Bank, according to Palestinian sources.

They told WAFA that Israeli soldiers opened fire at the Palestinian who was not immediately identified.

Samer Abu Bakr, mayor of the nearby town of Yabad, said the army closed the checkpoint after the shooting and declared part of his town a closed military zone, pointing out that the army brought reinforcement to the area and Israeli ambulance was seen at the site.

The reason for the shooting remains unclear.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)