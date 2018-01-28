Israeli Forces Shoot Palestinian Teenager in the Neck in Nablus

A Palestinian teenager was injured in the neck on Wednesday evening when Israeli soldiers opened fire at him at the entrance of Burqa in northwestern Nablus.

An official who monitors settlement activity in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, told Ma’an that Muhyi al-Din Abed al-Rahman Salah, 16, was injured with a live bullet in the neck at the entrance of the village as Israeli soldiers “ambushed youths” in the area.

IOF storms Nablus town, closes its archaeological site Via PIC @PalinfoEn https://t.co/1oPofu6E2C — Anthony Ferreira (@Anthony18602671) January 25, 2018

Daghlas added that Salah was transferred to the Rafidiya Hospital in Nablus City for treatment where his injuries were reported as moderate.

Israeli forces have long been criticized for their use of excessive force against Palestinians who did not pose a grave threat to soldiers when they were shot or killed, and who could have possibly been suppressed or detained in a non-lethal manner.

(Maan, PC, Social Media)