Israeli Military Vehicles Infiltrate Gaza Border, Raze Land

October 28, 2019 Blog, News, Slider
Israeli military vehicles infiltrate the Gaza border. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli military vehicles infiltrated today the Gaza border and reached dozens of meters into Palestinian land east of Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said the military vehicles razed agricultural land and erected sand barricades along the border amidst intermittent shooting.

Israeli army incursions several meters into Gaza and razing of land are frequent and intended to keep farmers away from their border area land and prevent them from cultivating it.

(Wafa, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.