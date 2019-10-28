Israeli Military Vehicles Infiltrate Gaza Border, Raze Land

Israeli military vehicles infiltrated today the Gaza border and reached dozens of meters into Palestinian land east of Jabalya in the north of the Gaza Strip, according to WAFA correspondent.

He said the military vehicles razed agricultural land and erected sand barricades along the border amidst intermittent shooting.

Zionist crimes , Wednesday October 16th

Five Israeli D9 military bulldozers have intruded the enclave from eastern Jabalya in the North of Gaza strip before starting to bulldoze agricultural lands near the separation barrier and southward#GroupPalestine#قروب_فلسطيني pic.twitter.com/8pENgJdvhD — Marwa (@MarwaLahouimel) October 16, 2019

Israeli army incursions several meters into Gaza and razing of land are frequent and intended to keep farmers away from their border area land and prevent them from cultivating it.

