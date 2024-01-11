Joint Operation East of Khan Yunis – Resistance Roundup – DAY 97

By Palestine Chronicle Staff

Below is a summary of these statements, which are published without intervention or editing by the Palestine Chronicle.

Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Resistance Movement Hamas, and Al-Quds Brigades, the military wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad, carried out a joint operation on Thursday, east of Khan Yunis, in the southern Gaza Strip.

The joint operation, according to statements by the two Palestinian Resistance groups, targeted an Israeli military command room with high-caliber mortal shells.

This was only one of many Resistance operations carried out in the last 24 hours, according to brief statements, communicated by various Palestinian and Lebanese groups using their Telegram channels.

Al-Qassam Brigades (Hamas)

“The fighters of Al-Qassam Brigades and Saraya Al-Quds were able to target an enemy command room east of the city of Khan Yunis with heavy-caliber mortar shells. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist bulldozer with a Shuath device east of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist infantry force stationed inside a house with an anti-personnel Ra’adiya explosive device, killing and wounding it east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades destroy a Zionist vehicle with two anti-armor devices east of the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip, causing it to catch fire.

“Al-Qassam Brigades targeted a Zionist Merkava tank and a Zionist troop carrier with Al-Yassin 105 shells in the vicinity of the Islamic University southeast of Khan Yunis city. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist special force fortified in a building with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and engaged in clashes with it using machine guns, causing it to fall between dead and wounded in the city of Khan Yunis, south of the Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam Brigades target a Zionist Merkava tank with an Al-Yassin 105 shell and bombard rescue forces with mortar shells northeast of Al-Nuseirat Camp in the central Gaza Strip. “Al-Qassam fighters were able to target a Zionist bulldozer surrounded by a number of occupation soldiers with an anti-armor explosive device and another anti-personnel explosive device, south of the city of Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip.”

Al-Quds Brigades (Islamic Jihad)

“We bombarded a gathering of enemy soldiers in the vicinity of Bani Suhaila, east of Khan Yunis, using mortar shells. “We targeted a Zionist Merkava tank with a tandem shell in the Jabalia Al-Balad area, north of the Gaza Strip.

“We seized a Zionist Skylark drone in Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip. “We bombed the Kissufim and Abu Safiya sites with a barrage of heavy-caliber mortar shells. “After returning from the combat lines in Jabaliya Al-Balad, fighters of Saraya Al-Quds confirm targeting two Zionist military vehicles with tandem shells and engaging in clashes from point-blank range with the enemy soldiers, resulting in several deaths and injuries among them.”

Hezbollah

– On the Eastern Sector: At 9:50, targeting an Israeli army gathering near the Metula site with missiles, hitting it directly. At 11:30 , targeting an Israeli army gathering near the Baghdadi position with missile weapons, hitting it directly. At 12:00, targeting Israeli army gatherings around Tal Al-Tayhat and Jabal Nadir with missiles, causing confirmed casualties including deaths and injuries. At 15:00 , targeting the Ramtha position in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms with missile weapons, hitting it directly. At 16:00, targeting the Kiryat Shmona settlement with dozens of missiles in response to Zionist attacks on civilians, including an attack on a volunteer civil defense center in Hanin village, resulting in the martyrdom of paramedics Ali Mahmoud Al-Sheikh Ali and Sajid Ramzi Qasim. The resistance also emphasizes its readiness for immediate response to any aggression against civilians.

– On the Western Sector:

At 11:30, targeting spy equipment at Cobra Hill with appropriate weapons, resulting in damage and destruction. At 14:15, targeting the Malikiya site with appropriate weapons, hitting it directly. At 15:05, targeting an Israeli army gathering at Tel Shaar with missiles, achieving direct hits. At 16:30, targeting an Israeli army gathering near the Birkat Risha position with missiles, causing confirmed casualties including deaths and injuries.

