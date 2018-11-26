Israeli Minister: Coalition is ‘Flimsy’, Elections Are ‘Closer’

Israeli Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, head of the Kulanu party, said today that with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s coalition government looking “flimsy”, elections were “closer”.

After former defense minister Avigdor Lieberman resigned his position and withdrew his Yisrael Beiteinu party from the coalition, Netanyahu’s government was reduced to a 61-seat presence in the 120-member Knesset.

"If [Netanyahu] pulls a rabbit out of his hat, we'll see," Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon told Israeli television on Saturday. "Meanwhile, I don't see a rabbit or a hat." ⁦@MiddleEastEye⁩ https://t.co/1YFxvQ1yL1 — Saeed Jalili (@sjalilis) November 19, 2018

Such a narrow margin thus makes it extremely difficult for the government to get legislation passed.

According to the report by Arutz Sheva, Kahlon told Israeli radio:

“The 61-[seats] is the problem. It will be difficult to pass other laws. Every controversial law will require that we reach an agreement.”

Israel's Netanyahu Struggles to Stave Off Election Pressure: Netanyahu is set to meet with Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, who has urged the prime minister to go for early elections after Defense Minister… https://t.co/IznTsRuaVj #ImpeachTrump #ImpeachKavanaugh #TheResistance pic.twitter.com/qUnqAjiadI — Patrick (@cahulaan) November 18, 2018

Under these circumstances, Kahlon argued, early elections appear to be in the offing.

He stated:

“We’re getting closer to elections. Let’s be honest, the coalition is flimsy. I don’t want to topple the government, but we are here to act, not to just survive. A government that is struggling to survive isn’t getting anything done.”

(MEMO, PC, Social Media)