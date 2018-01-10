Minister Uri Ariel said Wednesday that there needs to be more dead and wounded Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, reported Haaretz.

Israeli Minister Uri Ariel: Our Bombing Raids in Gaza Should Lead to Dead Palestinians. https://t.co/8rbhMVrc7M pic.twitter.com/feQIQdHNf5 — The IMEU (@theIMEU) January 10, 2018

Gaza is home to some 1.8 million Palestinians, counts one of the highest population densities in the world. Ravaged by wars and nearly a decade of a grueling Israeli blockade, the United Nations has warned that it could become uninhabitable for residents within just five years.

Speaking on Reshet Bet radio, the agriculture and rural development minister asked, “What is this special weapon we have that we fire and see pillars of smoke and fire, but nobody gets hurt? It is time for there to be injuries and deaths as well.”

Recent Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip have killed some 2,200 Palestinians and displaced half a million more, had caused economic losses close to three times the size of Gaza’s local gross domestic product, according to UN reports.

The 2014 war, which also left 73, Israelis – mostly soldiers – dead, destroyed or severely damaged more than 20,000 Palestinian homes, 148 schools, 15 hospitals and 45 primary healthcare centers, UNCTAD said.

As many as 247 factories and 300 commercial centers were fully or partially destroyed, and Gaza’s only power station sustained severe damage.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)