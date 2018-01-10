Israeli Minister Says More Palestinians Need to Die (VIDEO)

January 10, 2018 Blog, News, Slider, Videos
Destroyed buildings in Gaza as a result of a previous Israeli war on the impoverished and besieged Strip. (Photo: AJE English, Wikimedia Commons, file)

Minister Uri Ariel said Wednesday that there needs to be more dead and wounded Palestinians in Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip, reported Haaretz.

Gaza is home to some 1.8 million Palestinians, counts one of the highest population densities in the world. Ravaged by wars and nearly a decade of a grueling Israeli blockade, the United Nations has warned that it could become uninhabitable for residents within just five years.

Speaking on Reshet Bet radio, the agriculture and rural development minister asked, “What is this special weapon we have that we fire and see pillars of smoke and fire, but nobody gets hurt? It is time for there to be injuries and deaths as well.”

Recent Israeli wars on the Gaza Strip have killed some 2,200 Palestinians and displaced half a million more, had caused economic losses close to three times the size of Gaza’s local gross domestic product, according to UN reports.

The 2014 war, which also left 73, Israelis – mostly soldiers – dead, destroyed or severely damaged more than 20,000 Palestinian homes, 148 schools, 15 hospitals and 45 primary healthcare centers, UNCTAD said.

As many as 247 factories and 300 commercial centers were fully or partially destroyed, and Gaza’s only power station sustained severe damage.

(Ma’an, PC, Social Media)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*