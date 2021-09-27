Israeli PM: Iran’s Nuclear Program has Crossed ‘All Red Lines’

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet said Monday that Iran had crossed all the “red lines” aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program but that Israel “will not allow” Tehran to get the bomb, The New Arab reported.

In his first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Bennett claimed that Iran had in recent years taken “a major leap forward” in its nuclear production capacity and ability to enrich weapons-grade uranium, The New Arab added.

#BREAKING: Israel’s PM #NaftaliBennett says Iran seeks to dominate #MiddleEast ‘under a nuclear umbrella;’ says Iran’s nuclear weapon program is at a critical point, ‘all red lines have been crossed’ #UNGA https://t.co/umMmSSJKCH pic.twitter.com/LktPWpGbmU — Arab News (@arabnews) September 27, 2021

“Iran’s nuclear weapon program is at a critical point, all red lines have been crossed,” said Bennett, who took office in June.

“There are those in the world who seem to see Iran’s pursuit of nuclear weapons as an inevitable reality, as a done deal, or they have just become tired of hearing about it,” The New Arab reported Bennett as saying.

“Israel doesn’t have that privilege. We cannot tire. We will not tire. Israel will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon.”

#UPDATE Israel's PM Naftali Bennett said Monday that Iran had breached all the "red lines" aimed at curbing its nuclear weapons program but that Israel "will not allow" Tehran to get the bomb, in his first address to the UN General Assembly https://t.co/S16yhgjmwp — AFP News Agency (@AFP) September 27, 2021

Iran, which says its nuclear program is for civilian purposes, said Friday that it expected talks to resume soon on reviving a 2015 landmark agreement scaling back its program in exchange for sanctions relief, The New Arab concluded.

(The New Arab, PC, Social Media)