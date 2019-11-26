Israeli Police Escalate Arrest Raids in Issawiya

November 26, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli occupation forces in Issawiya, East Jerusalem. (Photo: via Social Media)

Israeli occupation forces have escalated their arrest raids in Issawiya, occupied East Jerusalem, in the face of continued protests at months of violence and harassment, reported Haaretz

Yesterday, the paper reported, Israeli police officers arrested 12 Palestinian residents, including children, during a pre-dawn raid that followed on from a similar operation last week, which saw 15 arrested – all of whom were subsequently released.

Sources in Issawiya say that some 600 people have been arrested in total since Israeli forces escalated their raids in the community around six months ago. Yet only a tiny number of those detained have been indicted for offenses like stone-throwing; just 20 so far, or three percent.

“We’re fed up with arrests based on intelligence tips,” said lawyer Mohammad Mahmoud, who has represented many of the detainees.

“Last week, many people were arrested and released. It’s a lottery system.”

On Sunday, Israeli forces raided the heart of Issawiya “just as students were leaving school”, in violation of “an understanding reached two weeks ago with school principals”.

On Saturday, meanwhile, dozens of Jewish Israelis demonstrated near the home of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon “to protest his failure to intervene in the confrontation”.

Some city council members have also urged action from the authorities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

Know the Truth about Palestine

Dear Reader,
You have carried us through years of honest and accurate coverage and we are confident that you will carry us through the next stage, which promises to be more critical than ever, for Palestine and for all of us.
Make a contribution to support the Palestine Chronicle.
Click HERE to donate using your credit card or PayPal.
Or, click HERE to learn more.

(The Palestine Chronicle is a registered 501(c)3 organization. All donations are tax deductible)

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.