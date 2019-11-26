Israeli Police Escalate Arrest Raids in Issawiya

Israeli occupation forces have escalated their arrest raids in Issawiya, occupied East Jerusalem, in the face of continued protests at months of violence and harassment, reported Haaretz.

Yesterday, the paper reported, Israeli police officers arrested 12 Palestinian residents, including children, during a pre-dawn raid that followed on from a similar operation last week, which saw 15 arrested – all of whom were subsequently released.

Israeli occupation forces have escalated their arrest raids in #Issawiya, occupied #East Jerusalem, in the face of continued #Protests at months of violence and harassment, reported Haaretz.

Yesterday, the paper reported, Israeli #Police …

https://t.co/f0f1ib7DHV pic.twitter.com/ooZhXggUlo — 💥💥💥💥💥🔭🤖⓵ⒷⓊⓋ🌎📡💥💥💥💥💥 (@_1BUV) November 26, 2019

Sources in Issawiya say that some 600 people have been arrested in total since Israeli forces escalated their raids in the community around six months ago. Yet only a tiny number of those detained have been indicted for offenses like stone-throwing; just 20 so far, or three percent.

“We’re fed up with arrests based on intelligence tips,” said lawyer Mohammad Mahmoud, who has represented many of the detainees.

“Last week, many people were arrested and released. It’s a lottery system.”

Israel attacks Palestinian homes in Issawiya; hauls two teenagers into custody; fires tear gas at residents, leaving dozens injured #BDS https://t.co/0CTzU1n9xf — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) November 23, 2019

On Sunday, Israeli forces raided the heart of Issawiya “just as students were leaving school”, in violation of “an understanding reached two weeks ago with school principals”.

Israeli occupation soldiers detain an 11 year old Palestinian #child in Issawiya village today. pic.twitter.com/6Lx6cpL0it — Jasmine 🇵🇸 #Gaza (@Jasmine_Omar1) November 4, 2019

On Saturday, meanwhile, dozens of Jewish Israelis demonstrated near the home of Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Leon “to protest his failure to intervene in the confrontation”.

Some city council members have also urged action from the authorities.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)