Israeli President Rivlin does not Want Coalition Government with Arabs

November 19, 2019 Blog, News
Israeli President, Reuven Rivlin, posing for a selfie with two soldiers during his visit to the fence separating Gaza from Israel. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israel’s President Reuven Rivlin has asked the head of the Blue and White Party, Benny Gantz, not to form a government backed by the Arab-majority parties, Kan reported yesterday.

According to the Israeli broadcaster, Rivlin extended his request to Gantz during a meeting that took place on Saturday at the former’s residence.

Meanwhile, the broadcaster said that Rivlin also told Gantz that he does not oppose a government dependent on the Arabs from the outside, but said he was afraid it would not function very well.

Kan reported sources who attended the meeting saying that Rivlin asked Gantz to form a coalition government with the right-wing Likud, led by the outgoing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is facing indictment over several corruption cases.

On Sunday, Netanyahu announced that the formation of an Israeli government backed by the Arab lawmakers would be a disaster for Israel and a danger on its security.

According to the Times of Israel, Gantz and Rivlin’s office declined to comment on the report, but Kan said Gantz would likely refrain from openly supporting a government backed by Arab MKs in light of the president’s opposition.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

