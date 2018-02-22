Israeli Settlers Attack Palestinian Shepherd, Slaughter his Flock of Sheep

One of the 13 sheep that were killed by Israeli settlers near Nablus. (Photo: PIC)

Israeli settlers on Wednesday attacked a Palestinian shepherd and then brutally slaughtered ten of his sheep near Nablus.

The Palestinian official of settlement in the northern West Bank, Ghassan Daghlas, said that a group of 15 settlers of Yitzhar nearby illegal settlement attacked a Palestinian farmer, Thafer Rayyan, while herding in the northern skirts of the town and assaulted him violently.

Throughout the years, Israeli settlers have carried out attacks on farmers, shepherds, their lands and livestock.

(Palestinian Information Centre, PC, Social Media)

