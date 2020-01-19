Israeli Soldiers Raid School, Terrorize Students near Ramallah (VIDEO)

Israeli forces raided today a school and terrorized its students in the village Deir Nizam, near Ramallah, in the occupied West Bank, according to local sources.

Israeli Soldiers raided the school and ransacked classrooms, causing horror and fear among students as they threatened to detain some of them.

IOF break into school in Ramallah #Watch| Israeli soldiers on Sunday morning broke into a school in the village of Deir Nidham in western Ramallah, intimidating children. Posted by Quds News Network on Sunday, January 19, 2020

The soldiers claimed that rocks were thrown by some students at illegal Jewish settlers’ vehicles near the aforementioned village.

A Palestinian #child has been left traumatised after heavily-armed Israeli soldiers snatched him from his #school and subjected him to psycho-physical abuse. pic.twitter.com/k19PM1eO72 — Shehab Agency (@ShehabAgencyEn) November 30, 2019

As journalist and author Ramzy Baroud commented, “Israel’s strategy in destroying the infrastructure of the Palestinian schooling system is a brutal logic, that has guided the Israeli government strategy regarding Palestinian education for 70 years.”

“It is a war,” Baroud added, “that cannot be discussed or understood outside the larger war on Palestinian identity, freedom, and, in fact, the very existence of the Palestinian people.”

(Palestine Chronicle, WAFA, Social Media)