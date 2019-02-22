Israel’s ‘Centrists’ Form Joint List against Netanyahu’s ‘Terrorist Alliance’

Benjamin Gantz (R) and Yair Lapid. (Photo: File)

The two main challengers to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have announced an alliance on Thursday in a bid to defeat him in April’s election.

Benny Gantz, a former Israeli military chief of staff, and “centrist” politician Yair Lapid said they would form a joint list for the April 9 election and take turns as prime minister if they won.

The announcement comes after Netanyahu reached a preliminary electoral deal with fringe far-right religious-nationalist parties, led by disciples of the convicted terrorist Rabbi Meir Kahane, awarding the education and housing ministries to the out-and-out racist Otzma Yehudit party – Arab-haters who believe in Jewish supremacy.

Kahane’s Kach Party, the forerunner of Oztma Yehudit, was after a string of deadly militant attacks deemed too extreme even for Israel’s Knesset and was prescribed as a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

Opinion polls have shown the two to be the main challengers to Netanyahu, who is never-the-less expected to win – despite wide-ranging corruption investigations into his affairs.

Thursday night is the deadline for submitting party lists for the election. Left-wing groups and Arab-led parties are still negotiating over possible mergers.

(Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, PC, Social Media)

