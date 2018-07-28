Italian Artists Who Painted Mural of Ahed Tamimi Arrested (VIDEO)

Italian street artist Jorit Agoch paints giant mural of 17-year-old jailed Palestinian girl Ahed Tamimi. (Photo: via Twitter)

Israeli forces on Saturday arrested two Italian graffiti artists who were painting a mural of Ahed Tamimi, on the Apartheid Wall in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.

IOF arrests 3 Italian artists this evening from the city of Bethlehem have painted a picture of Ahed Tamimi on the apartheid wall , please help !here the number of Italian Embassy in Tel Aviv, they have to call immediately!!! 0097235104004 and here the Italian Consulate in Tel Aviv 0097225618966 #freePalestine

One of the detained artists, Agostino Chirwin, also known as ‘Jorit Agoch,’ has a reputation for hyper-realistic murals of activists, politicians and other campaigners.

He was painting a 13-foot mural of Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi, as part of the preparations to celebrate Tamimi’s release, as she would be released on Sunday.

(Reuters, PC)

