Italian Artists Who Painted Mural of Ahed Tamimi Arrested (VIDEO)

Israeli forces on Saturday arrested two Italian graffiti artists who were painting a mural of Ahed Tamimi, on the Apartheid Wall in Bethlehem, in the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian officials.
One of the detained artists, Agostino Chirwin, also known as ‘Jorit Agoch,’ has a reputation for hyper-realistic murals of activists, politicians and other campaigners.
He was painting a 13-foot mural of Palestinian resistance icon Ahed Tamimi, as part of the preparations to celebrate Tamimi’s release, as she would be released on Sunday.
