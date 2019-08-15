Jewish Settlers Spray Racist Graffiti on Palestinian Property in West Bank

Jewish settlers on Thursday spray-painted racist graffiti on Palestinian cars and walls of homes in az-Zawiya town in Salfit province, north of the occupied West Bank, Palestinian Information Center reports.

Eyewitnesses said that a gang of settlers infiltrated az-Zawiya town and sprayed racist slogans in Hebrew all over walls and cars.

Israelis spray-paint racist graffiti on Palestinian cars and across the walls of homes and property in az-Zawiya town in Salfit #StopIsrael https://t.co/1xVrhYxZ7A — Sarah Wilkinson (@swilkinsonbc) August 15, 2019

Incidents of sabotage and violence by extremist Jewish settlers against Palestinians and their property are a daily occurrence throughout the West Bank.

Israeli authorities tend to exhibit extreme incompetence in addressing such widespread settlers’ crimes.

Jewish settler violence should not be analyzed separately from the violence meted out by the Israeli army, but seen within the larger context of the violent Zionist ideology that governs Israeli society entirely https://t.co/TssQECfhAe pic.twitter.com/VyV7OfgvUD — Ramzy Baroud (@RamzyBaroud) July 24, 2019

The vast majority of investigation files regarding harm to Palestinians and their property are closed due to police failure to investigate properly.

The deficiencies and flaws in the work of the Israeli police are clearly noticed at every stage of an investigation when the victim is a Palestinian citizen.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)