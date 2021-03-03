Eight Palestinians Detained, Five Injured in Israeli Raids in West Bank

Israeli forces Wednesday overnight detained eight Palestinians and injured three others across the West Bank, according to the Palestine Prisoner’s Society (PPS) and security sources.

PPS confirmed in a press statement that Israeli forces re-arrested two former prisoners after storming and ransacking their houses in Jenin refugee camp.

Israel raids houses in West Bank, arrests 15 Palestinians https://t.co/wfzLjmMiQT — Joe Catron 🇵🇸 #FreePalestinianStudents (@jncatron) March 2, 2021

Israeli soldiers detained another Palestinian after searching his parents’ house in Ya‘bad town, west of Jenin city.

During a raid in the city of Jenin, Israeli soldiers opened fire towards Palestinians in the area surrounding Khalil Suleiman Government Hospital, injuring a woman, in her 50s, with bullet fragments. Another woman and her daughter sustained injuries from the flying shards of the glass of their vehicle in the hospital courtyard.

Meanwhile, Israeli forces detained another Palestinian in a predawn raid in Nablus city.

The Israeli occupation forces carry out daily raids in the West Bank, interspersed with arrests of citizens and attacks on their property. https://t.co/yJ7d6r7Yzb — Samidoun (@SamidounPP) March 1, 2021

In Ramallah and al-Bireh district, PPS confirmed an Israeli military raid in Birzeit town, north of Ramallah, resulting in the detention of another, who works as an engineer/ architect.

In Jerusalem district, police barged their way into Jabal al-Mukabbir neighborhood, where they rounded up two Palestinians.

It is worth noting that police rounded up former member of Fatah Revolutionary Council Jihad Abu Zneid, who serves as the head of the Women’s Center in Shu‘fat refugee camp.

Israeli soldiers on Sunday arrested a 15-year-old boy after beating him unconscious and dragging him into an army vehicle during raids in Qalqilya in the occupied West Bank.#SahabatPalestina_ID https://t.co/VGqSpHmWTy — Ԁiňi (@Dinisswsdrmo) March 1, 2021

In Hebron district, PPS confirmed a similar raid in al-Fawwar refugee camp, resulting in the detention of another.

During the ensuing confrontations, soldiers opened fire towards local youngsters who attempted to block their passage, injuring two protestors.

One of the casualties, 22, was hit with a live round in the thigh. Both were rushed to a hospital for urgent treatment.

Israeli forces frequently raid Palestinian houses almost on a daily basis across the West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians, triggering clashes with residents.

(WAFA, PC, Social Media)