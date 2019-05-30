Jordan Refuses to Announce Its Position on Bahrain Conference

White House Senior Adviser, Jared Kushner (L) and King Abdullah of Jordan. (Photo: via Royal Hashemite Court)

The Jordanian government’s position is still unclear regarding in the so-called “Economic Conference” hosted by the Bahraini capital Manama at the invitation of the United States of America.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi and the Minister of State for Media, Jumana Ghunaimat refuse to make any statements on the country’s official position on the conference.

Despite repeated communication attempts by the Quds Press reporter, he was unable to obtain an official response from the government.

Amid continuing official reluctance to declare any position on the conference, internal voices have escalated, calling on the government to declare a clear rejection of participation in the conference, especially after several Jordanian writers promoted the idea of Jordan’s participation.

The United States called on May 20 to hold an international conference in Bahrain next month under the theme of “Encouraging investment in the Palestinian territories”, in what appeared to be the first features of the Deal of the Century, which Washington is preparing to announce immediately after the month of Ramadan.

(Middle East Monitor, PC, Social Media)

